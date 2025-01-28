U.S. Pledges Support to Guyana Amid Venezuela Tensions

Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, reaffirmed Washington's support for Guyana's territorial integrity on Monday during a discussion with President Irfaan Ali.

The dialogue comes at a time of heightened tensions with Venezuela concerning the long-disputed, resource-rich Esequibo territory.

This endorsement from the U.S. underscores the geopolitical importance of Esequibo for both Guyana and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)