U.S. Pledges Support to Guyana Amid Venezuela Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated support for Guyana's territorial integrity during a call with President Irfaan Ali. This assurance comes amidst ongoing tensions with Venezuela over the disputed, oil-rich Esequibo area, emphasizing the geopolitical significance of the region for both countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 07:08 IST
Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, reaffirmed Washington's support for Guyana's territorial integrity on Monday during a discussion with President Irfaan Ali.
The dialogue comes at a time of heightened tensions with Venezuela concerning the long-disputed, resource-rich Esequibo territory.
This endorsement from the U.S. underscores the geopolitical importance of Esequibo for both Guyana and Venezuela.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kingfisher Beer Shortage Hits Telangana Amid Pricing Dispute
Legal Battle Over Religious Site Intensifies: Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute
Mali's Military Government Seizes Barrick's Gold in Revenue Dispute
Mankind Pharma Faces Rs 2 Crore GST Penalty Over Dispute
Election Drama in Delhi: Voter List Disputes Stir Tensions