Left Menu

U.S. Pledges Support to Guyana Amid Venezuela Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated support for Guyana's territorial integrity during a call with President Irfaan Ali. This assurance comes amidst ongoing tensions with Venezuela over the disputed, oil-rich Esequibo area, emphasizing the geopolitical significance of the region for both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 07:08 IST
U.S. Pledges Support to Guyana Amid Venezuela Tensions

Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, reaffirmed Washington's support for Guyana's territorial integrity on Monday during a discussion with President Irfaan Ali.

The dialogue comes at a time of heightened tensions with Venezuela concerning the long-disputed, resource-rich Esequibo territory.

This endorsement from the U.S. underscores the geopolitical importance of Esequibo for both Guyana and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025