Rahul Gandhi Campaigns in High-Stakes New Delhi Poll Battle

Rahul Gandhi campaigned for Sandeep Dikshit, contesting against Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi's assembly polls. He engaged with NDMC employees who reported widespread unemployment due to government policies. Gandhi pledged to address issues around privatisation and contract jobs affecting workers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress party, hit the campaign trail on Tuesday to support Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency facing AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. The electoral battle is set for February 5, with results anticipated on February 8.

Gandhi met with employees from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), expressing concerns about employment due to privatization policies credited to the BJP-led Centre and AAP's Delhi governance. He heard allegations that numerous workers were unemployed or inadequately paid.

During his visit, Gandhi also made a point to visit the Maharishi Valmiki Temple to pray for the nation's well-being. Locals in Valmiki Colony honored him with a traditional turban, underscoring community support. The departure from established job structures will be a highlighted issue in his party's contest against formidable opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

