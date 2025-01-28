Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Visit: Support Amidst Tragedy and Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Wayanad MP and Congress general secretary, visited the families affected by tragedies in Kerala. She met the family of a woman killed by a tiger and the family of a district Congress leader who died by suicide. Her visit stirred political tension with protests from CPI(M) workers.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Wayanad MP and Congress general secretary, paid a visit to two bereaved families in Kerala on Tuesday, offering support amidst recent tragedies.
Her trip to the high-range district saw her consoling the family of Radha, who fell victim to a tiger attack while collecting coffee beans. The 'man-eater' tiger, linked to Radha's death, was found dead, with remains of its human prey in its stomach, confirmed by forest officials.
Later, she met with the relatives of former Congress office-bearer N M Vijayan and his son, who died by suicide. Priyanka assured them of the party's full support and pledged swift resolution of their issues. However, her visit faced opposition from CPI(M) workers, highlighting ongoing political tensions in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
