Amritsar Incident Sparks Political Tensions: Athawale Calls for Punjab CM's Resignation

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign following the vandalization of a statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Amritsar. Athawale, chief of the Republican Party of India, accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of neglecting the incident.

He described the act as deplorable and demanded severe punishment for the perpetrator, saying the individual involved 'should be hanged.' The incident, which occurred on Republic Day when a youth struck the statue with a hammer, incited outrage among witnesses who detained the suspect until police arrived.

Athawale also criticized Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, asserting that the Constitution remains secure, and targeted them for comments he deemed as threats to Hindu beliefs and the BJP's governance. Commenting on upcoming Delhi assembly polls, Athawale predicted a BJP victory over the AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)