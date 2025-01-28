Left Menu

Amritsar Incident Sparks Political Tensions: Athawale Calls for Punjab CM's Resignation

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demands Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation due to the vandalization of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar. Athawale criticizes the AAP government for laxity, urges strong action against the offender, and disputes criticism of the Constitution by Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:55 IST
Amritsar Incident Sparks Political Tensions: Athawale Calls for Punjab CM's Resignation
Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign following the vandalization of a statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Amritsar. Athawale, chief of the Republican Party of India, accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of neglecting the incident.

He described the act as deplorable and demanded severe punishment for the perpetrator, saying the individual involved 'should be hanged.' The incident, which occurred on Republic Day when a youth struck the statue with a hammer, incited outrage among witnesses who detained the suspect until police arrived.

Athawale also criticized Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, asserting that the Constitution remains secure, and targeted them for comments he deemed as threats to Hindu beliefs and the BJP's governance. Commenting on upcoming Delhi assembly polls, Athawale predicted a BJP victory over the AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025