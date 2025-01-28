Unrest in Kinshasa: Diplomatic Missions Attacked Amid Rising Tensions

Protests erupted in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where police deployed tear gas to disperse crowds targeting various embassies. The unrest arose from accusations against foreign countries, particularly pointing to Rwanda's alleged support for the M23 rebels.

A European diplomat reported that embassies of France, the U.S., Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya came under attack. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed an incident at their embassy in Kinshasa, where a fire had to be controlled, highlighting tensions inflamed by perceptions of international complicity with Rwanda.

Clashes intensified as demonstrators set fires and confronted law enforcement. Despite calls from Congo's Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya for non-violent expressions of dissent, embassies were damaged, revealing deep-seated frustrations as the M23 advanced into Goma, marking a significant escalation in the prolonged conflict.

