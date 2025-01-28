Left Menu

M23 Rebels Seize Control of Goma Airport

The M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo has taken control of Goma's airport. Corneille Nangaa, who leads the AFC rebel alliance that includes M23, confirmed the capture. The Congolese government has yet to comment on this development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:47 IST
M23 Rebels Seize Control of Goma Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city, Goma, has seen its airport fall into the hands of the M23 rebel group, according to diplomatic and security sources speaking with Reuters.

This development was corroborated by Corneille Nangaa, the leader of the AFC rebel alliance, which encompasses the M23 group, stating that the airport is now under their control.

As of now, there has been no immediate comment from the government of Congo regarding this situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025