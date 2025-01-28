M23 Rebels Seize Control of Goma Airport

The Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city, Goma, has seen its airport fall into the hands of the M23 rebel group, according to diplomatic and security sources speaking with Reuters.

This development was corroborated by Corneille Nangaa, the leader of the AFC rebel alliance, which encompasses the M23 group, stating that the airport is now under their control.

As of now, there has been no immediate comment from the government of Congo regarding this situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)