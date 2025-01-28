Left Menu

Deputy Chief Minister Slams SP's 'Parivar Development Agenda'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting 'dynastic politics' and neglecting the welfare of underprivileged sections. During a rally, he urged voters to support BJP in the Milkipur by-election while criticizing SP's recent political maneuvers and their definition of 'PDA'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has voiced sharp criticism of the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging it prioritizes 'dynastic politics' over the interests of the marginalized. Speaking at a rally in Milkipur ahead of the assembly by-election, Maurya labeled the opposition's 'PDA' as 'Parivar Development Agency.'

Maurya accused the SP of encouraging nepotism, criminal activities, and corruption, claiming that their agenda is to fill political positions with family members. He appealed to constituents to vote for BJP candidate Chandrabhan Paswan, promising that the Modi administration will block SP's aspirations.

In his statement, Maurya emphasized the 'double-engine' governance of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, highlighting development efforts in Ayodhya and Milkipur. He took a jab at SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, criticizing his stance on cultural events like the Kumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

