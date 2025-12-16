Left Menu

Defeated but Unfazed: The LDF's Contested Narrative

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the ruling LDF for denying an anti-incumbency factor in their local body poll defeat. He emphasized that this denial could lead to further setbacks. Meanwhile, the LDF insists the loss was minor and attributed reports of internal dissent to false media narratives.

Ramesh Chennithala
  Country:
  India

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala lambasted the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) for dismissing the notion of anti-incumbency impacting their recent local body election losses.

Echoing the rhetoric of the LDF, high-ranking officials, including CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan and General Education Minister V Sivankutty, maintain that no such sentiment exists among the electorate.

Despite these assertions, Chennithala warns that ignoring public discontent could spell trouble for the LDF in future polls, while the LDF dismisses dissent as minor and blames media for stoking divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

