Drawing Drama: Mexico's Judicial Selection Controversy

The Mexican Senate is set to draw lots to choose candidates for key judicial positions, a move that has led to the resignation of an evaluation committee and fueled debates on transparency.

The judicial reform, which mandates popular vote elections for judges for the first time, has sparked controversy as committee members stepped down, citing an untenable task.

Critics voice concern over the reform's adherence to transparency, as tensions mount between legislative and judicial branches, with implications for Mexico's constitutional crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)