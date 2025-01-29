Senate Blocks Legislation on International Criminal Court Sanctions

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked a legislative measure aimed at imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister.

In a vote that highlighted the chamber's divide, senators voted 54-45, falling short of the 60 affirmative votes required in the Senate to move the bill forward.

The measure had previously cleared the Republican-majority House of Representatives, where it garnered enough support, before stalling in the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)