Senate Blocks Legislation on International Criminal Court Sanctions
The U.S. Senate blocked a bill intended to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, criticizing its arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former defense minister. Despite passing the House, the Senate voted 54-45, falling short of the needed 60 votes to advance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked a legislative measure aimed at imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister.
In a vote that highlighted the chamber's divide, senators voted 54-45, falling short of the 60 affirmative votes required in the Senate to move the bill forward.
The measure had previously cleared the Republican-majority House of Representatives, where it garnered enough support, before stalling in the Senate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Praises Trump for Hostage Deal Success
Israel's president calls on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to approve Gaza ceasefire, reports AP.
Office of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says ceasefire deal still not reached, final details being sorted out, reports AP.
Netanyahu Denies Hamas' Approval of Ceasefire Deal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli officials have reached a deal to return hostages after last-minute snags, reports AP.