Senate Blocks Legislation on International Criminal Court Sanctions

The U.S. Senate blocked a bill intended to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, criticizing its arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former defense minister. Despite passing the House, the Senate voted 54-45, falling short of the needed 60 votes to advance.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked a legislative measure aimed at imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister.

In a vote that highlighted the chamber's divide, senators voted 54-45, falling short of the 60 affirmative votes required in the Senate to move the bill forward.

The measure had previously cleared the Republican-majority House of Representatives, where it garnered enough support, before stalling in the Senate.

