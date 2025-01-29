Left Menu

Turmoil in Serbia: Vucic Considers Snap Elections Amidst Protests

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hinted at an April snap election following the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic amidst large-scale anti-government protests. The unrest arose after a railway station accident in Novi Sad, putting pressure on Vucic's government and sparking calls for an interim administration.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is contemplating holding a snap election in April after the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. This development follows sustained anti-government protests ignited by a tragic incident at a Novi Sad railway station that resulted in 15 fatalities and heightened public discontent.

In a televised address, President Vucic announced his party would deliberate over the next 10 days on whether to establish a majority government or proceed with a snap election. His statement comes amid sweeping protests across the country, with participants blaming government corruption for the station disaster.

Amidst growing demonstrations, other officials, including the ministers of construction and trade, have also resigned. Despite these resignations aimed at easing tensions, student-led protests persist. Opposition parties accuse Vucic's administration of misconduct, calling for an expert interim government to tackle the current crisis.

