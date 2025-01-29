Trump Administration Revokes Venezuelan Deportation Protections

The Trump administration has made a significant policy shift by revoking deportation protections for more than 600,000 Venezuelans in the United States. The New York Times revealed this move, citing a copy of the decision.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reversed a prior decision by the Biden administration that extended the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, providing Venezuelans with 18 additional months of deportation relief and work permits. The move aligns with Trump's restrictive immigration policies, which faced hurdles during his first term due to federal court interventions.

The rollback could impact thousands as Noem decides the fate of protections set to expire shortly. Amidst these changes, the Trump administration's stance on immigration continues to provoke debates on humanitarian grounds and legal interpretations. Attempts to reach the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for comment were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)