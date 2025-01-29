Left Menu

Hunger Strike Heats Up: Activist Manoj Jarange's Fight for Maratha Quota

Activist Manoj Jarange's health is worsening as his hunger strike over the Maratha quota demand enters its fifth day. Despite urging from officials and supporters, he refuses intravenous fluids. Jarange, along with others, demands OBC reservation and justice for Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:00 IST
Hunger Strike Heats Up: Activist Manoj Jarange's Fight for Maratha Quota
hunger strike Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Manoj Jarange's health is rapidly declining as his hunger strike for the Maratha quota demand reaches its fifth day. Despite pleas to accept intravenous fluids, Jarange remains firm in his protest at Antarwali Sarati village, located in Maharashtra's Jalna district.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas visited Jarange at the protest site to persuade him to receive medical aid, yet Jarange continued his fast, which was initiated with 104 other activists on January 25. The protestors are calling for Maratha reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Additionally, Jarange is advocating for justice for Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, who was brutally murdered in December 2024. As discussions with Maharashtra's government remain unresolved, Jarange has shown steadfast resolve in highlighting the Maratha community's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025