Hunger Strike Heats Up: Activist Manoj Jarange's Fight for Maratha Quota
Activist Manoj Jarange's health is worsening as his hunger strike over the Maratha quota demand enters its fifth day. Despite urging from officials and supporters, he refuses intravenous fluids. Jarange, along with others, demands OBC reservation and justice for Santosh Deshmukh's murder.
Activist Manoj Jarange's health is rapidly declining as his hunger strike for the Maratha quota demand reaches its fifth day. Despite pleas to accept intravenous fluids, Jarange remains firm in his protest at Antarwali Sarati village, located in Maharashtra's Jalna district.
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas visited Jarange at the protest site to persuade him to receive medical aid, yet Jarange continued his fast, which was initiated with 104 other activists on January 25. The protestors are calling for Maratha reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.
Additionally, Jarange is advocating for justice for Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, who was brutally murdered in December 2024. As discussions with Maharashtra's government remain unresolved, Jarange has shown steadfast resolve in highlighting the Maratha community's demands.
