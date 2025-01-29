Congress Unveils Manifesto: Caste Census and Women Grants Lead the Promise

The Congress party has unveiled its manifesto ahead of the Delhi polls, positioning itself as a champion for underrepresented groups and promising significant welfare schemes.

The manifesto, announced by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, pledges a caste census and a ministry dedicated to Purvanchalis if elected.

Other key agendas include monthly grants for women, free electricity, health insurance, and addressing pollution issues in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)