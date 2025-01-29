Congress Unveils Manifesto: Caste Census and Women Grants Lead the Promise
The Congress party launched its manifesto ahead of the Delhi elections, promising initiatives like a caste census, a Purvanchalis ministry, and financial grants for women. Key promises include free electricity, health insurance, LPG subsidies, unemployment aid, and combating pollution.
The Congress party has unveiled its manifesto ahead of the Delhi polls, positioning itself as a champion for underrepresented groups and promising significant welfare schemes.
The manifesto, announced by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, pledges a caste census and a ministry dedicated to Purvanchalis if elected.
Other key agendas include monthly grants for women, free electricity, health insurance, and addressing pollution issues in the city.
