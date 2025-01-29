Left Menu

Congress Unveils Manifesto: Caste Census and Women Grants Lead the Promise

The Congress party launched its manifesto ahead of the Delhi elections, promising initiatives like a caste census, a Purvanchalis ministry, and financial grants for women. Key promises include free electricity, health insurance, LPG subsidies, unemployment aid, and combating pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:26 IST
The Congress party has unveiled its manifesto ahead of the Delhi polls, positioning itself as a champion for underrepresented groups and promising significant welfare schemes.

The manifesto, announced by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, pledges a caste census and a ministry dedicated to Purvanchalis if elected.

Other key agendas include monthly grants for women, free electricity, health insurance, and addressing pollution issues in the city.

