Democracy under Siege: CPI(M) Accuses BJP of Political Manipulation

CPI(M) coordinator Prakash Karat criticized the BJP for allegedly undermining democracy. Accusations include jailing opposition leaders before elections and inciting communal tensions in Tripura. Karat claims the BJP's push for 'One Nation, One Election' threatens democratic structures, benefiting corporate elites over common citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:33 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, CPI(M) coordinator Prakash Karat launched a severe critique of the BJP-led governments, accusing them of undermining democracy. He alleged that this 'murdering of democracy' is embedded in the BJP's approach, evident by the jailing of opposition leaders on 'false charges' before elections.

Karat claimed that the BJP's refusal to allow a rally at Swami Vivekananda ground in Tripura was a blatant display of its intent to suppress opposition voices. He argued that the government was attempting to reshape the democratic framework through initiatives like 'One Nation, One Election'.

Highlighting the economic consequences of the BJP's policies, Karat said that under the Modi administration, a few corporate families gained considerably at the expense of the broader populace, with the richest one percent now holding forty percent of the nation's wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

