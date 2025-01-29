Left Menu

Clash at Bhagalpur: Journalists Allegedly Attacked by JD(U) MP Supporters

In Bhagalpur, Bihar, JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal's supporters allegedly assaulted two journalists. The altercation arose when the journalists were capturing footage of Mandal's car. A police inquiry is underway, and Mandal remains unreachable. The JD(U) party condemns such actions, emphasizing democratic respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing event in Bhagalpur, Bihar, supporters of JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal are accused of assaulting two local journalists on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded as journalists Kunal Shekhar and Sumit Kumar, were recording videos of the MP's vehicle outside the Bhagalpur aerodrome.

The confrontation escalated after Mandal allegedly used abusive language. Police confirmed that a complaint was filed and an investigation is pending. Efforts to contact Mandal proved unsuccessful, but the JD(U) party denounced the incident. Opposition figure Tejashwi Yadav criticized the silence of other political groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

