Spamouflage: Chinese Social Media Tactics Stir Western Political Unrest

Graphika reports that the Chinese state-linked operation 'Spamouflage' has impersonated human rights activists to stir political unrest, calling for the overthrow of Spain's government after flood mishandling. Targeting Spain's Prime Minister and Canadian MPs, the campaign highlights rising concerns over China's foreign influence tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Chinese social media campaign called 'Spamouflage,' linked to the state, has fueled political discord in Western countries. Graphika, a New York-based research firm, revealed that the operation mimicked human rights group Safeguard Defenders to demand the ouster of Spain's government over flood relief mismanagement.

This is a notable first for 'Spamouflage,' Graphika noted, marking the campaign's direct involvement in urging the overthrow of a foreign government. The initiative has been active since 2017, previously targeting North American politics and political figures, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Spanish government and Chinese embassy in Madrid did not comment on these allegations. Meanwhile, Safeguard Defenders expressed concerns about potential local repercussions and noted China's interest in undermining their work, amidst broader issues of secret Chinese police stations in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

