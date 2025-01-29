Controversial Interception: Cash, Liquor, and Political Pamphlets Found in Punjab Govt Vehicle

The Delhi Police reported intercepting a Punjab government-labelled vehicle on Wednesday, which was packed with cash, liquor, and Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets, according to officials.

Stopped by the Flying Squad in New Delhi, the vehicle was flagged for potential violations of the Model Code of Conduct, which is designed to ensure fair elections.

Amidst allegations from BJP president Virendra Sachdeva against the AAP, the interception has sparked a broader conversation about the integrity of Delhi's political system.

(With inputs from agencies.)