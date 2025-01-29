Left Menu

Controversial Interception: Cash, Liquor, and Political Pamphlets Found in Punjab Govt Vehicle

Delhi Police intercepted a vehicle labelled 'Punjab government' that carried cash, liquor, and political pamphlets. The Flying Squad caught the vehicle and initiated legal proceedings. BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed shock, alleging corruption in Delhi's political system. The incident has raised serious concerns about election conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:09 IST
The Delhi Police reported intercepting a Punjab government-labelled vehicle on Wednesday, which was packed with cash, liquor, and Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets, according to officials.

Stopped by the Flying Squad in New Delhi, the vehicle was flagged for potential violations of the Model Code of Conduct, which is designed to ensure fair elections.

Amidst allegations from BJP president Virendra Sachdeva against the AAP, the interception has sparked a broader conversation about the integrity of Delhi's political system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

