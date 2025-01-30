Left Menu

New Leadership in Syria: Ahmad al-Sharaa Takes Charge

Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has been named interim president of Syria. His appointment follows the ousting of President Bashar Assad. Al-Sharaa plans to dissolve armed factions and form a temporary legislative council. The transition explores unifying former rebels into national forces.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, renowned leader of the former insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was appointed interim president of Syria following President Bashar Assad's ousting.

Announcing the pivotal leadership change, Col. Hassan Abdul Ghani revealed plans to dissolve armed factions and integrate them into state institutions. Al-Sharaa is set to lead in forming a temporary legislative council.

Despite his call for creating a unified national army, the challenge remains in uniting diverse rebel groups. The interim government, predominantly run by officials from the former Idlib administration, faces the task of drafting a new constitution for Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

