Trump Blasts Fed's Inflation Handling and Bank Regulation

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for its handling of inflation and bank regulation on Truth Social. The Fed recently decided to keep interest rates unchanged, offering no clear timeline for future rate cuts.

Updated: 30-01-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 03:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent social media post, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for its inadequate response to inflation, claiming the institution failed in addressing the problems it created.

Trump also condemned the Fed's approach to bank regulation, calling it a 'terrible job.' His comments came shortly after the Fed's announcement to maintain current interest rates.

The statement stirred discussions as the Fed provided little guidance on potential future cuts in borrowing costs, leaving experts and markets in speculation.

