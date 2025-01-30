Trump Blasts Fed's Inflation Handling and Bank Regulation

In a recent social media post, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for its inadequate response to inflation, claiming the institution failed in addressing the problems it created.

Trump also condemned the Fed's approach to bank regulation, calling it a 'terrible job.' His comments came shortly after the Fed's announcement to maintain current interest rates.

The statement stirred discussions as the Fed provided little guidance on potential future cuts in borrowing costs, leaving experts and markets in speculation.

