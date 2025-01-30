U.S. Transportation Department Seeks Climate Rule Revocation Amid Policy Shift

The U.S. Transportation Department announced plans to rescind a Biden-era climate rule aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles on national highways. The rule required states to measure and set declining emissions targets, reflecting the administration's commitment to combating climate change.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, appointed by former President Trump, approved the reversal, arguing the rule imposed excessive regulatory burdens. The proposal to roll back the regulations has sparked legal challenges, with Texas and 21 other states suing the USDOT over the rule's legality.

In a related move, Duffy is working to repeal strict Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards for vehicles. This action aligns with Trump's recent denouncement of electric vehicle mandates and funding, signaling a significant policy shift from the Biden administration's environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)