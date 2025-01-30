Left Menu

U.S. Transportation Department Seeks Climate Rule Revocation Amid Policy Shift

The U.S. Transportation Department is set to repeal a climate rule instituted by the Biden administration requiring states to manage vehicle emissions. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, under Trump, approved the proposal citing energy commitment. A broader rollback on emissions targeted regulations is also underway, following legal battles and Trump’s recent stance against electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 06:21 IST
U.S. Transportation Department Seeks Climate Rule Revocation Amid Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Transportation Department announced plans to rescind a Biden-era climate rule aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles on national highways. The rule required states to measure and set declining emissions targets, reflecting the administration's commitment to combating climate change.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, appointed by former President Trump, approved the reversal, arguing the rule imposed excessive regulatory burdens. The proposal to roll back the regulations has sparked legal challenges, with Texas and 21 other states suing the USDOT over the rule's legality.

In a related move, Duffy is working to repeal strict Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards for vehicles. This action aligns with Trump's recent denouncement of electric vehicle mandates and funding, signaling a significant policy shift from the Biden administration's environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025