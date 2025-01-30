Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Yamuna's Purity: EC Seeks Proof from Kejriwal

The Election Commission has instructed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to provide evidence for his allegations against the Haryana government for poisoning the Yamuna. Kejriwal must substantiate claims with detailed information, including methodology and evidence, by Friday, or face consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:23 IST
The Election Commission has demanded that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal halt his claims linking the heightened ammonia level in the Yamuna to allegations of poisoning. Kejriwal has been offered another chance to provide evidence against the Haryana government.

The EC, unsatisfied with Kejriwal's initial response, has requested detailed documentation regarding the occurrence. This includes specifics on the type, amount, nature, and method of the alleged river poisoning.

Kejriwal must submit evidence by Friday, detailing engineers involved, monitoring locations, and detection methods used by the Delhi Jal Board. Failure to comply may result in the Commission taking necessary actions.

