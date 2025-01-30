Debate Intensifies Over Yamuna's Purity: EC Seeks Proof from Kejriwal
The Election Commission has instructed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to provide evidence for his allegations against the Haryana government for poisoning the Yamuna. Kejriwal must substantiate claims with detailed information, including methodology and evidence, by Friday, or face consequences.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has demanded that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal halt his claims linking the heightened ammonia level in the Yamuna to allegations of poisoning. Kejriwal has been offered another chance to provide evidence against the Haryana government.
The EC, unsatisfied with Kejriwal's initial response, has requested detailed documentation regarding the occurrence. This includes specifics on the type, amount, nature, and method of the alleged river poisoning.
Kejriwal must submit evidence by Friday, detailing engineers involved, monitoring locations, and detection methods used by the Delhi Jal Board. Failure to comply may result in the Commission taking necessary actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Accuses BJP of Water Conspiracy Amid Ammonia Levels Surge
EC Demands Proof from Kejriwal Over River Poisoning Claims
Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Targets Lieutenant Governor Over Ammonia Levels
EC asks Kejriwal to explain why action not be taken for his allegation of river poisoning which can promote disharmony between various groups.
EC writes back to Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to not mix issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with his allegation of river poisoning.