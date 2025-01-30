Marcos Jr. Eyes Strategic Talks with Trump Amid South China Sea Tensions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced plans to engage in strategic talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to tackle key issues such as immigration that affect many Filipinos residing in the United States.

Addressing members of the press, Marcos stated his willingness to return a Typhon missile system to the U.S. should China halt its provocative actions in the South China Sea. These actions include allegedly ramming fishing vessels and deploying heavy-handed water cannon tactics.

The President's proposed condition releases China from U.S. military presence but demands Chinese restraint. The U.S. missile deployment has sparked strong opposition from China, which claims territorial rights in the contested waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)