Left Menu

Marcos Jr. Eyes Strategic Talks with Trump Amid South China Sea Tensions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss issues affecting Filipinos in the U.S. and address China's actions in the South China Sea. Marcos proposes returning a U.S. missile system if China ceases aggressive behaviors like ramming vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:04 IST
Marcos Jr. Eyes Strategic Talks with Trump Amid South China Sea Tensions
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced plans to engage in strategic talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to tackle key issues such as immigration that affect many Filipinos residing in the United States.

Addressing members of the press, Marcos stated his willingness to return a Typhon missile system to the U.S. should China halt its provocative actions in the South China Sea. These actions include allegedly ramming fishing vessels and deploying heavy-handed water cannon tactics.

The President's proposed condition releases China from U.S. military presence but demands Chinese restraint. The U.S. missile deployment has sparked strong opposition from China, which claims territorial rights in the contested waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025