Parliament Leaders Convene Ahead of Crucial Budget Session

The government convened a meeting with political party floor leaders prior to the Parliament's Budget session starting Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, aiming to inform parties about the legislative agenda and gather their input. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The government called a meeting on Thursday with floor leaders from various political parties, preceding the forthcoming Budget session in Parliament.

Commencing on Friday, the session will start with the president addressing both Houses in a joint sitting. Notably, the Union Budget is slated for presentation on February 1.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the traditional meeting to outline the government's legislative priorities and solicit party inputs for the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

