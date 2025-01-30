Left Menu

Le Pen Advocates Trump's Deportation Tactics for France

Marine Le Pen, French far-right leader, suggests France adopt Donald Trump’s severe deportation strategies for dealing with Algeria. Despite Trump’s unpopularity in Europe, his tough immigration stance is influencing the continent. A potential legal ruling could impact Le Pen's run for France's 2027 presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:03 IST
Marine Le Pen, a prominent figure in France's far-right political scene, has called for the nation to mirror U.S. President Donald Trump's strict deportation policies, particularly towards Algeria, citing his approach with Colombia as exemplary. This comes as Le Pen's presidential candidacy for 2027 gains support.

The influence of Trump's tough stance on immigration is gradually shaping European policies, despite his unpopular reputation on the continent. Recent moves in Germany, where conservatives have aligned with the AfD to propose migration restrictions, further illustrate this rightward shift. France, too, sees this trend, with Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau focusing on immigration and drug-related issues.

In a television interview, Le Pen conveyed her intentions to employ similar tactics as Trump, threatening to block financial transactions and suspend visas if Algeria fails to cooperate on deportees. As she awaits a court decision that could bar her from office, Le Pen emphasizes the need for more decisive action, contrasting it with current policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

