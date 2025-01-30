Parliamentary Push: Shehbaz Sharif's Call for Dialogue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing recent tensions, proposed a parliamentary committee to renew discussions with former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This suggestion comes after initial talks halted due to disagreements over judicial commission delays concerning events on May 9, 2023, and November 26 last year.

Attempts to negotiate were initially undertaken last December but fell apart after just three meetings. In response, PTI announced a resumption of protests, scheduling rallies on February 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi and Punjab's Lahore, marking the day as a 'Black Day' protesting election irregularities.

Despite the lack of a PTI response to the proposal, Sharif remains committed to advancing dialogue and suggests bipartisan solutions to ensure national stability. However, PTI aims to demonstrate its influence through street protests before considering new offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)