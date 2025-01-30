Left Menu

Minority Rights Crisis: Tensions Rise in Bangladesh's Interim Government

Bangladesh's largest minority rights group accuses the current interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, of failing to protect religious and ethnic minorities from violence. The government denies these claims, attributing incidents to political reasons. Rising tensions with India over minority rights exacerbate the situation, further complicating the political landscape.

Updated: 30-01-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:28 IST
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's largest minority rights organization has levied serious accusations against the interim government, contending it has failed to safeguard religious and ethnic communities from escalating aggression.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has charged the regime, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, with employing state powers to stifle minority groups. This follows a turbulent political shift last year, leading to the end of Sheikh Hasina's administration.

The government rebuts these charges as politically motivated, as relations strain further with India over human rights issues affecting minorities.

