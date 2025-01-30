Left Menu

Trump Appoints Rocheleau Amid Aviation Crisis

President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Chris Rocheleau as acting Federal Aviation Administration administrator following a collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport.

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Chris Rocheleau as the acting Federal Aviation Administration administrator. The announcement comes amidst heightened scrutiny of aviation safety regulations.

This appointment was catalyzed by a recent aviation accident involving an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The collision resulted in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River, an incident that has raised concerns about flight safety near Washington's busy airspace.

As Rocheleau steps into this crucial role, the aviation sector will be watching closely to see how he addresses these pressing issues and implements policies to prevent future accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

