Qatar's New Chapter in Syria: A Diplomatic Reintroduction
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited Damascus, marking the first state head's visit since Assad's ousting. The trip underlined Qatar's support for Syrian post-war reconstruction and infrastructure aid, amid thawing relations with Arab and Western states following Syria's leadership change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:35 IST
In a groundbreaking diplomatic move, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited Damascus, becoming the first head of state to do so since Bashar al-Assad's ouster on December 8.
Received by transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Emir led a senior delegation, and stressed the importance of forming an inclusive government.
The visit symbolizes Qatar's commitment to the Syrian people, with discussions focusing on post-war reconstruction and increased aid, potentially revamping Qatar-Syria relations after a prolonged diplomatic hiatus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN rights chief in historic meeting in Syria’s with caretaker authority in Damascus
Ronald Lamola Leads Delegation to South Sudan for Talks on Transitional Government and 2026 Elections
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has met with Syria's leader during an unannounced visit to Damascus, reports AP.
ICC Prosecutor's Unannounced Damascus Visit for Justice Talks
Syria's Silent Graves: Unveiling War Crimes in Damascus