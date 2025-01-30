Qatar's New Chapter in Syria: A Diplomatic Reintroduction

In a groundbreaking diplomatic move, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited Damascus, becoming the first head of state to do so since Bashar al-Assad's ouster on December 8.

Received by transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Emir led a senior delegation, and stressed the importance of forming an inclusive government.

The visit symbolizes Qatar's commitment to the Syrian people, with discussions focusing on post-war reconstruction and increased aid, potentially revamping Qatar-Syria relations after a prolonged diplomatic hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)