BJP Secures Mayoral Victory Amid Cross-Voting Drama in Chandigarh Elections

On Thursday, the BJP achieved a critical victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections, overcoming the AAP-Congress alliance through decisive cross-voting.

Despite holding a majority, the alliance couldn't secure the mayoral position, as BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla emerged victorious with extra votes. The result has highlighted internal coalition discord.

This unexpected outcome, coupled with allegations of political immorality, has sparked tensions, with coalition members vowing to identify and penalize those responsible for the cross-voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)