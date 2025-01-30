Left Menu

BJP Secures Mayoral Victory Amid Cross-Voting Drama in Chandigarh Elections

In a notable outcome, the BJP claimed victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections against the AAP-Congress alliance. Despite the coalition having 20 votes in the 35-member house, cross-voting led to BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla becoming the new mayor. This result has sparked political tensions and accusations of betrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:01 IST
BJP Secures Mayoral Victory Amid Cross-Voting Drama in Chandigarh Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the BJP achieved a critical victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections, overcoming the AAP-Congress alliance through decisive cross-voting.

Despite holding a majority, the alliance couldn't secure the mayoral position, as BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla emerged victorious with extra votes. The result has highlighted internal coalition discord.

This unexpected outcome, coupled with allegations of political immorality, has sparked tensions, with coalition members vowing to identify and penalize those responsible for the cross-voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025