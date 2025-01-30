BJP Secures Mayoral Victory Amid Cross-Voting Drama in Chandigarh Elections
In a notable outcome, the BJP claimed victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections against the AAP-Congress alliance. Despite the coalition having 20 votes in the 35-member house, cross-voting led to BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla becoming the new mayor. This result has sparked political tensions and accusations of betrayal.
On Thursday, the BJP achieved a critical victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections, overcoming the AAP-Congress alliance through decisive cross-voting.
Despite holding a majority, the alliance couldn't secure the mayoral position, as BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla emerged victorious with extra votes. The result has highlighted internal coalition discord.
This unexpected outcome, coupled with allegations of political immorality, has sparked tensions, with coalition members vowing to identify and penalize those responsible for the cross-voting.
