Trump Administration Faces Backlash Over Policies and Appointments

The U.S. domestic news focus on controversies surrounding President Trump's actions. Native Americans allege harassment by ICE agents, while appointments like Kash Patel and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. face scrutiny. A tragic air disaster and criticisms about Trump’s DEI orders and transgender rights draw public attention, alongside jobless claims and legal matters involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest controversies facing the Trump administration, Native Americans and Democratic lawmakers allege harassment by ICE agents amidst immigration crackdowns. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren described citizens' 'traumatizing' experiences, prompting calls for Trump to cease ICE actions against tribal members.

Kash Patel, nominee for FBI director, faced queries on Capitol riot retribution claims. Patel assured Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal he would shield FBI staff from political retaliation, even as Trump has sidelined Justice Department figures involved in investigations against him.

In health-related advancements, Trump's appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary has been met with skepticism due to his past controversial vaccine comments. Senator Bill Cassidy expressed concern over Kennedy's 'misleading arguments,' reflecting on the implications for U.S. health policies under his leadership.

