Trump Meets GOP at Newly Named Trump-Kennedy Center Amid Midterm Countdown

President Donald Trump is set to meet with House Republicans on Tuesday, aiming to synchronize their objectives as they enter a pivotal midterm election year. The event is scheduled at the Trump-Kennedy Center, highlighting a controversial renaming that is being legally contested.

At the heart of the agenda are health care policies and the GOP's tax legislation, especially with midterm elections looming. There is significant pressure regarding health insurance subsidies, and there's a degree of uncertainty about the party's strategies on potentially blocking such measures.

The meeting also follows the Trump administration's recent capture of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, which has sparked debate regarding presidential authority over congressional authorization for military actions. While GOP lawmakers generally support Trump's international initiatives, the session will also address internal party dynamics and legislative strategies.

