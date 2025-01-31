Left Menu

Trump's Bold Tariff Threat to BRICS Over Currency

President Trump has issued a warning to BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—insisting they must not create or support any new currency to replace the U.S. dollar. Failure to comply will result in 100% tariffs, underscoring the administration's firm stance on currency dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 07:08 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that BRICS member countries must not establish a new currency or endorse any which could replace the U.S. dollar.

He stated that failure to comply with this directive would lead to a hefty imposition of 100% tariffs on the respective nations.

BRICS, composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has been cautioned by Trump in the past against maneuvering to replace the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

