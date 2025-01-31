Election Tensions: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence Raid Sparks Controversy

In a recent development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to cooperate with an Election Commission (EC) probe at his official residence, the Kapurthala House, in New Delhi. The investigation stems from a complaint about alleged cash distribution reported via the cVIGIL app, while Sarma emphasized the EC's independence and criticized Mann for raising baseless counter-allegations. He urged the Punjab CM to file complaints formally if he suspects BJP's involvement.

The New Delhi district unit of the EC clarified that their Flying Squad Team was acting on a specific complaint about Kapurthala House. Despite facing resistance from the security personnel, the search could not proceed as planned, according to Returning Officer OP Pandey. This incident has further frayed tensions between Mann and the authorities.

Reacting strongly, Mann accused the BJP of using the alleged raid as a political tool, highlighting his belief of a deliberate campaign by the BJP to malign his image. Accompanied by AAP figures like Arvind Kejriwal, he accused BJP leaders of distributing money and goods ahead of elections, accusing the EC of selective enforcement. National political figures, including Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, indicated that the BJP resorts to such tactics owing to AAP's rising influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)