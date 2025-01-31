Left Menu

Parliament Uncertainty: Deputy Speaker's Absence, Opposition's Moves, and More

In his recent blog, TMC MP Derek O'Brien discusses the absence of a Deputy Speaker in the Parliament during the ongoing Budget session and highlights the potential for an impeachment motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. He also comments on gender representation among lawmakers and issues facing India's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:26 IST
Derek O'Brien Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress MP, claims that Parliament is unlikely to appoint a Deputy Speaker during the current Budget session. This comes as he speculates on whether the opposition will launch another impeachment motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a blog post detailing the upcoming Parliamentary session, O'Brien noted speeches by President Droupadi Murmu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be significant. He highlighted that Trinamool Congress leads in female representation with 39% women lawmakers.

O'Brien also criticized the Modi government for not filling the Deputy Speaker position, despite a comfortable majority, and expressed skepticism about significant legislative scrutiny during the 18th Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

