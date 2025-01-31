Parliament Uncertainty: Deputy Speaker's Absence, Opposition's Moves, and More

Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress MP, claims that Parliament is unlikely to appoint a Deputy Speaker during the current Budget session. This comes as he speculates on whether the opposition will launch another impeachment motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a blog post detailing the upcoming Parliamentary session, O'Brien noted speeches by President Droupadi Murmu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be significant. He highlighted that Trinamool Congress leads in female representation with 39% women lawmakers.

O'Brien also criticized the Modi government for not filling the Deputy Speaker position, despite a comfortable majority, and expressed skepticism about significant legislative scrutiny during the 18th Lok Sabha.

