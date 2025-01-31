Ready, Set, Vote: Delhi Gears Up for Inclusive Assembly Elections

With 1.56 crore voters gearing up for the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, the Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz has outlined several voter-friendly measures.

The capital is set to have 13,766 polling stations, including 733 designated for persons with disabilities. Additional facilities include ramps, wheelchairs, medical teams, and the 'Vote From Home' initiative for senior citizens and disabled voters.

To enhance the voter experience, themed polling stations and youth-centric amenities are introduced. Meanwhile, security is tightened with 220 companies of forces and thousands of personnel deployed across the city. Vote counting will occur in 19 centers, and results will be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)