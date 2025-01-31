Left Menu

Ready, Set, Vote: Delhi Gears Up for Inclusive Assembly Elections

Over 1.56 crore voters are prepared to cast their ballots in the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5. Various measures for inclusivity and efficiency, including themed polling stations and a 'Vote From Home' initiative for seniors and persons with disabilities, have been introduced to ensure a smooth voting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:06 IST
Ready, Set, Vote: Delhi Gears Up for Inclusive Assembly Elections
  Country:
  • India

With 1.56 crore voters gearing up for the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, the Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz has outlined several voter-friendly measures.

The capital is set to have 13,766 polling stations, including 733 designated for persons with disabilities. Additional facilities include ramps, wheelchairs, medical teams, and the 'Vote From Home' initiative for senior citizens and disabled voters.

To enhance the voter experience, themed polling stations and youth-centric amenities are introduced. Meanwhile, security is tightened with 220 companies of forces and thousands of personnel deployed across the city. Vote counting will occur in 19 centers, and results will be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

