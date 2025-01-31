India's Dynamic Headlines: Economic Growth, Political Tensions, and Historic Achievements
The latest updates include a sharp increase in governmental productivity as stated by President Murmu. PM Modi noted no foreign interference before the Parliament session. Gripping incidents include a thwarted infiltration in J-K, a judicial probe into the Kumbh stampede, and a severe road accident in Punjab.
In a declaration underscoring governmental achievements, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conveyed that the current administration's third term has seen a tripling in the pace of work, marking a significant effort to steer the economy out of its previously stagnant state.
In a statement marking a departure from past patterns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that no external attempts have been made to incite unrest in India ahead of the Parliament session, a first since 2014. This was part of a larger message that addressed political criticisms and external influences.
Adding to national security concerns, the Indian Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by two heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, further illustrating ongoing challenges along the Line of Control. Meanwhile, tragic news emerged from Punjab, where a vehicular collision left nine dead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
