KCR Criticizes Congress, Foresees BRS Return in Upcoming Elections

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao leveled heavy criticism against the Congress government, claiming it lost its credibility in just one year. Speaking to party members at Erravalli, Rao confidently predicted a BRS victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

Rao announced plans for a public rally in February to spotlight what he describes as the failures of the current administration. According to Rao, the Comptroller and Auditor General's report shows a significant drop in state revenues, which he argues could jeopardize the state's ability to pay salaries.

He further accused the Congress of exploiting Muslims as a 'vote bank,' and referred to a recent social media survey where 70% of participants supported BRS. His statements signal a charged political atmosphere heading into the elections.

