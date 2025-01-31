KCR Criticizes Congress, Foresees BRS Return in Upcoming Elections
Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserts that Congress has lost its credibility within a year, predicting the BRS will return to power in the next elections. Citing a CAG report, he warns of declining state revenues and criticizes Congress for using Muslims as a vote bank.
Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao leveled heavy criticism against the Congress government, claiming it lost its credibility in just one year. Speaking to party members at Erravalli, Rao confidently predicted a BRS victory in the upcoming assembly elections.
Rao announced plans for a public rally in February to spotlight what he describes as the failures of the current administration. According to Rao, the Comptroller and Auditor General's report shows a significant drop in state revenues, which he argues could jeopardize the state's ability to pay salaries.
He further accused the Congress of exploiting Muslims as a 'vote bank,' and referred to a recent social media survey where 70% of participants supported BRS. His statements signal a charged political atmosphere heading into the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
