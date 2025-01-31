Left Menu

KCR Criticizes Congress, Foresees BRS Return in Upcoming Elections

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserts that Congress has lost its credibility within a year, predicting the BRS will return to power in the next elections. Citing a CAG report, he warns of declining state revenues and criticizes Congress for using Muslims as a vote bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:26 IST
KCR Criticizes Congress, Foresees BRS Return in Upcoming Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao leveled heavy criticism against the Congress government, claiming it lost its credibility in just one year. Speaking to party members at Erravalli, Rao confidently predicted a BRS victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

Rao announced plans for a public rally in February to spotlight what he describes as the failures of the current administration. According to Rao, the Comptroller and Auditor General's report shows a significant drop in state revenues, which he argues could jeopardize the state's ability to pay salaries.

He further accused the Congress of exploiting Muslims as a 'vote bank,' and referred to a recent social media survey where 70% of participants supported BRS. His statements signal a charged political atmosphere heading into the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025