Modi Slams Congress for 'Insulting' President Murmu in Parliament Speech Row

In a public meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for allegedly insulting President Droupadi Murmu. Modi claimed Congress leaders belittled Murmu's parliamentary address, which highlighted national progress, by calling it 'boring' and 'tired.' He accused Congress of undermining marginalized communities, specifically tribal and Dalit representatives.

Updated: 31-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In a fiery address at a public meeting in Dwarka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress party, accusing its 'shahi parivar' or 'royal family' of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, stemming from a tribal background, over her recent speech in Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that Congress leaders had belittled Murmu's address, delivered in Odia rather than Hindi, labeling it as 'boring' and referring to her as 'poor' and 'tired.' Modi viewed this as a grievous insult not only to the President but also to millions of tribal citizens across the nation.

Accusing Congress of chronically undermining marginalized communities, Modi alleged the party's disregard for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs striving for progress. He criticized Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi for their dismissive response to Murmu's commendation of India's achievements in economy and sports.

