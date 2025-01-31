Modi Slams Congress for 'Insulting' President Murmu in Parliament Speech Row

In a fiery address at a public meeting in Dwarka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at the Congress party, accusing its 'shahi parivar' or 'royal family' of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, stemming from a tribal background, over her recent speech in Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that Congress leaders had belittled Murmu's address, delivered in Odia rather than Hindi, labeling it as 'boring' and referring to her as 'poor' and 'tired.' Modi viewed this as a grievous insult not only to the President but also to millions of tribal citizens across the nation.

Accusing Congress of chronically undermining marginalized communities, Modi alleged the party's disregard for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs striving for progress. He criticized Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi for their dismissive response to Murmu's commendation of India's achievements in economy and sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)