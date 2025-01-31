Left Menu

Turmoil Hits AAP as Seven MLAs Exit Before Delhi Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, seven AAP MLAs, discontented by their exclusion from the candidate list, resign from the party. Citing corruption and dissatisfaction, their departure is a blow to AAP. They publicly shared resignations online and formally notified the Delhi Assembly Speaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:21 IST
Turmoil Hits AAP as Seven MLAs Exit Before Delhi Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events just days before the Delhi assembly elections, at least seven outgoing AAP legislators have announced their resignation from the party.

According to insiders, these MLAs were upset over being left out of the candidates' list for the upcoming February 5 polls, prompting them to seek opportunities with other political parties.

Most of the departing MLAs took to social media to express their discontent, accusing AAP of corruption, and have forwarded their resignation letters to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025