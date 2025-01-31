Turmoil Hits AAP as Seven MLAs Exit Before Delhi Assembly Polls
Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, seven AAP MLAs, discontented by their exclusion from the candidate list, resign from the party. Citing corruption and dissatisfaction, their departure is a blow to AAP. They publicly shared resignations online and formally notified the Delhi Assembly Speaker.
In a dramatic turn of events just days before the Delhi assembly elections, at least seven outgoing AAP legislators have announced their resignation from the party.
According to insiders, these MLAs were upset over being left out of the candidates' list for the upcoming February 5 polls, prompting them to seek opportunities with other political parties.
Most of the departing MLAs took to social media to express their discontent, accusing AAP of corruption, and have forwarded their resignation letters to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.
