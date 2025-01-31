Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts in Khanpur: Supporters Clash with Police

Tensions between political rivals erupted in Khanpur as supporters of MLA Umesh Kumar clashed with police during a 'mahapanchayat'. Despite cancellation attempts, the gathering occurred, leading to altercations. Kumar was detained en route to Laksar to prevent further unrest, reflecting ongoing political rivalry with former BJP MLA Champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:40 IST
Political Turmoil Erupts in Khanpur: Supporters Clash with Police
Political tensions in Khanpur escalated dramatically on Friday as supporters of MLA Umesh Kumar clashed with police during a 'mahapanchayat' meeting in Laksar. Despite the event's cancellation, supporters gathered, sparking an altercation that led the police to employ mild lathicharge tactics to control the situation. The unrest grounded traffic for two hours, heightening tensions in the area.

The mahapanchayat, initially called by Kumar, was aimed at demonstrating strength after a recent shooting incident involving former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion at Kumar's camp office. Kumar's supporters, defying police attempts to halt the gathering, engaged in heated confrontations and were reportedly seen pelting police with stones, according to SSP Pramendra Singh Doval.

Kumar was detained as a preventive measure while on his way to Laksar, with authorities citing the need to prevent potential conflict escalation between the rival supporters. In his plea, Kumar urged supporters to maintain peace, emphasizing leadership responsibilities in prioritizing communal harmony. The political rivalry between Kumar and Champion has been intensifying since Kumar's 2022 electoral victory over Champion's wife.

