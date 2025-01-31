Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Criticizes Opponent K Chandrasekhar Rao, Highlights Local Heroes for Padma Awards

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, likening him to a demonetized currency note. He underscored Rao's diminishing influence and promoted government schemes under his own leadership. Reddy also advocated for the recognition of Telangana personalities for the Padma awards.

Updated: 31-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:08 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, symbolically comparing him to a defunct Rs 1,000 note. Reddy alleged that Rao's political value has significantly diminished in Telangana society.

Addressing a rally in Mogiligidda, Reddy challenged Rao to actively participate in assembly debates. He further criticized Rao's family, urging the leader to manage his son and nephew's behavior, which he likened to 'branded bulls.'

Reddy also expressed disappointment over Telangana luminaries like Gaddar not being considered for the Padma awards, highlighting their contributions, while suggesting Rao's failing governance cost him politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

