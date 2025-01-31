Left Menu

Odisha Demands Apology Over Congress Leaders' Remarks on President Murmu

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has demanded an apology from Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for their disparaging comments about President Droupadi Murmu. Majhi asserted these remarks disrespect the President, the Santhal community, and democratic values. Odisha's BJP supports this demand, condemning Congress elitism.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called for an immediate apology from the Congress party following derogatory comments made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi about President Droupadi Murmu.

Majhi criticized the Congress leaders, accusing them of insulting India's first tribal woman President, and called their remarks a slight against the Santhal community and the people of Odisha.

As tensions rise, BJP representatives echoed Majhi's sentiments, arguing that Congress exhibits elitist attitudes that fail to respect the aspirations and achievements of marginalized groups in India.

