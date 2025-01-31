France Seeks U.N. Pressure on Rwanda to Withdraw Troops

France is gearing up to introduce a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council, aiming to escalate diplomatic pressure on Rwanda for the withdrawal of its troops from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. French U.N. Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere emphasized the need for a strong, clear message.

The resolution seeks the withdrawal of foreign elements and the resumption of peace talks. Once circulated, the draft will undergo negotiation within the 15-member council before a vote is scheduled. The resolution requires at least nine affirmative votes with no vetoes from permanent members: the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, or France.

De Riviere expressed hope for swift adoption without immediate sanctions threats, underscoring the necessity of stopping current actions and starting diplomatic discussions.

