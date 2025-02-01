Belgium's Coalition Breakthrough: A New Government is Formed
Belgium has formed a new government, concluding complex negotiations lasting eight months after the Flemish nationalist party N-VA's election win. The coalition comprises five parties from different regions, addressing fiscal reforms and defense spending. Bart De Wever is set to become prime minister, excluding far-right Vlaams Belang.
Belgium's political landscape has witnessed a significant development as various parties reached an agreement to form a new government. This conclusion arrives after nearly eight months of intricate negotiations following the victory of the Flemish nationalist party N-VA.
The coalition, led by N-VA leader Bart De Wever, will include Christian democrats, socialists, liberals, and centrists from both Dutch-speaking and French-speaking regions. The political discourse primarily focused on budget cuts, tax increases, and pension reforms, aimed at stabilizing the financial standing of one of the euro zone's major economies.
Defense spending and asylum migration limits were additional points within the talks, in alignment with NATO commitments. As De Wever assumes the role of prime minister, he is set to appoint his cabinet, excluding the far-right Vlaams Belang due to their controversial policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)