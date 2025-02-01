Belgium's Coalition Breakthrough: A New Government is Formed

Belgium's political landscape has witnessed a significant development as various parties reached an agreement to form a new government. This conclusion arrives after nearly eight months of intricate negotiations following the victory of the Flemish nationalist party N-VA.

The coalition, led by N-VA leader Bart De Wever, will include Christian democrats, socialists, liberals, and centrists from both Dutch-speaking and French-speaking regions. The political discourse primarily focused on budget cuts, tax increases, and pension reforms, aimed at stabilizing the financial standing of one of the euro zone's major economies.

Defense spending and asylum migration limits were additional points within the talks, in alignment with NATO commitments. As De Wever assumes the role of prime minister, he is set to appoint his cabinet, excluding the far-right Vlaams Belang due to their controversial policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)