Controversial Access: U.S. Officials Eye Immigrant Minor Database
The Trump administration seeks access to a database of immigrant minors. White House border czar Tom Homan emphasizes the data will ensure children's safety, not enforcement. Previously, the Office of Refugee Resettlement shared data with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportations. New measures raise concerns on minors' rights.
The Trump administration is considering a controversial move to grant U.S. immigration officers access to a database containing information on immigrant minors who entered the United States unaccompanied, according to White House border czar Tom Homan.
Homan assured The Washington Post that the primary aim of accessing this information is to ensure the safety of these children, though he did not entirely dismiss the potential for its use in enforcement actions in the future. His comments have revived concerns over policies pursued during Donald Trump's first tenure as president.
Historically, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) began sharing information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for arrest and deportation, a policy later halted by Congress. The ORR still oversees the care of migrant minors and determines suitable sponsors, according to their latest report on the fiscal year.
