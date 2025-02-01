Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S. Secures Release of Americans from Venezuela

U.S. Envoy Richard Grenell returns with six Americans after meeting Venezuela's President Nicholas Maduro. The visit aimed to secure the release of detained U.S. citizens. Previous tensions surrounded accusations of terrorism and conspiracy. Recent negotiations led to the release of American prisoners in exchange for a Maduro ally.

Updated: 01-02-2025 06:03 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Envoy Richard Grenell has announced the return of six American citizens from Venezuela. This follows a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

The Trump administration had emphasized the release of detained Americans as a major objective of Grenell's mission. A photo posted online showed Grenell with the released men aboard a plane, but their identities were not disclosed.

The complexities of U.S.-Venezuela relations include allegations of terrorism and espionage directed at the detainees. However, late 2023 saw successful negotiations with the release of detained Americans, alongside a U.S. release of a Maduro ally.

