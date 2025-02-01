Left Menu

India's Fiscal Future Unveiled: Key Highlights from Union Budget Day

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 8th consecutive budget, focusing on fiscal policies and economic growth. The Economic Survey forecasts 6.3-6.8% growth for 2025-26, with strong external accounts and fiscal consolidation supporting the robust economy. Key sectors include R&D, MSMEs, and capital goods.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, arrived at the Ministry of Finance's iconic North Block on Saturday, poised for the unveiling of the Union Budget. Assuring eager journalists, Chaudhary said, "Everything will be revealed by noon. Exercise patience to know all the details."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present her eighth consecutive budget, detailing the government's fiscal strategy in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. Her speech is expected to elaborate on taxation reforms, expenditure plans, and significant policy announcements. The Economic Survey, released on Friday, projects India's economic growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for the financial year 2025-26.

The survey highlights a strong economic foundation supported by a stable external account and fiscal consolidation. It stresses the importance of nurturing industrial growth through investment in research, MSMEs, and capital goods, aimed at enhancing productivity and global standing. The survey also points to easing food inflation but cautions against potential risks from adverse weather and global agricultural trends.

