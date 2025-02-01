Left Menu

Fragile Truce Brings Hostage Exchange Hope in Gaza Conflict

Hamas has released two hostages to the Red Cross in southern Gaza as part of a ceasefire with Israel, which began on January 19. The truce aims to end the war between Israel and Hamas. During the six-week truce, 33 Israeli hostages should be freed in exchange for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

01-02-2025
In a significant development, Hamas has released two hostages to the Red Cross in the southern region of the Gaza Strip, marking a step forward in its ongoing ceasefire agreement with Israel. The truce, effective from January 19, seeks to deescalate the deadliest conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

For nearly two weeks, the fragile ceasefire has been upheld, successfully halting hostilities. This pause in violence has permitted a substantial increase in humanitarian aid into the embattled coastal enclave, offering some reprieve to its residents.

Under the initial six-week terms of this truce, 33 Israeli hostages are slated for release in exchange for the freedom of approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Nonetheless, Israel conveyed that Hamas has informed them that eight of the hostages are missing or deceased, following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas or due to conditions in captivity.

