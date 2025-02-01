Bihar Features Prominently in Union Budget, Sparks Mixed Reactions

The Union Budget announcement on Saturday put Bihar in the spotlight, with Union Minister Nityanand Rai and other political leaders praising measures aimed at the state's development. Among the key disclosures was the establishment of a Makhana Board, which Rai hailed as a significant step to boost local agriculture and economy.

According to BJP Bihar MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the budget is balanced and offers infrastructural incentives that cater to Bihar's long-overdue needs. The package introduces initiatives such as airports, IITs, and expressways designed to lift the socio-economic standing of the state, which has been perceived as lagging in several sectors.

Conversely, opposition voices like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of repeated empty promises and neglect, describing the budget as lacking in concrete commitments, particularly in areas crucial to Bihar's growth. Similar sentiments were echoed by representatives from Trinamool Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, who claimed the budget prioritized electoral gains over effective governance.

